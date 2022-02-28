Mild weather will stick around this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have mild weather. The high for today will be 67 with mostly cloudy skies.

Monday night, we will have a low of 36 with overcast skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 73 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 73 with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 76 with sunny skies. We will continue to see the mid-70s for a few days. Warm weather will continue over the next seven days.

A frontal system will arrive Sunday. With this frontal system, we will have rain chances.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.