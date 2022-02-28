Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

MSU Texas to host community health fair on Friday

The College of Health Sciences and Human Services is hosting the event.
The College of Health Sciences and Human Services is hosting the event.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re interested in a free health screenings for blood pressure or blood glucose, you may want to stop by MSU Texas this Friday.

The Gunn College of Health Sciences and Human Services will be hosting their 21st annual community health fair from 9 a.m. to noon. Nursing, respiratory therapy and dental hygiene students will all participate.

Screenings available at the event will include blood pressure readings, blood glucose, lung function, height, weight, and body mass index and HIV and STD tests.

Meanwhile, educational activities related to nutrition, exercise, smoking cessation, violence/abuse prevention, drug/alcohol abuse prevention, stress reduction, dental health and breast self-exams will also be available.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two hospitalized after apartment fire in Wichita Falls
Two hospitalized after apartment fire in Wichita Falls
University Kiwanis Club of Wichita Falls makes this breakfast-filled event possible every year...
University Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Festival gets new date
Head boys' basketball coach for Rider High School Cliff McGuire is stepping down from the...
Rider High School boys’ basketball coach stepping down
"I think that people don’t realize the inner strength that they have."
A battle of the fittest makes its way to Wichita Falls on March 5
If you filed your 2021 taxes and are wondering where your refund is, you’re not alone.
Where’s my tax refund?

Latest News

You can check out our First Alert Weather forecast on our First Alert 6 weather app.
Rain chances return this weekend
The Wichita County Commissioners Court held a meeting on Monday.
More equipment coming to Wichita Co. Law Enforcement Center
Wichita County
Wichita County prepares for Election Day
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Wichita County provides COVID update for Feb. 28