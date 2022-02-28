MSU Texas to host community health fair on Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re interested in a free health screenings for blood pressure or blood glucose, you may want to stop by MSU Texas this Friday.

The Gunn College of Health Sciences and Human Services will be hosting their 21st annual community health fair from 9 a.m. to noon. Nursing, respiratory therapy and dental hygiene students will all participate.

Screenings available at the event will include blood pressure readings, blood glucose, lung function, height, weight, and body mass index and HIV and STD tests.

Meanwhile, educational activities related to nutrition, exercise, smoking cessation, violence/abuse prevention, drug/alcohol abuse prevention, stress reduction, dental health and breast self-exams will also be available.

