WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rider High School head boys’ basketball coach Cliff McGuire is stepping down.

McGuire informed his team Monday.

He is the winningest coach in program history, setting the all-time win record at Rider in Jan. 2021.

McGuire has been with the school for nine seasons and finished with a 192 - 102 record.

