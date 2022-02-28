Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Russian restaurant in California gets hateful threats due to Russian invasion

A San Diego Russian restaurant is receiving threats due to the War in Ukraine. (SOURCE: KFMB, IKE GAZARYAN, CNN)
By Regina Ahn
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (KFMB) – A restaurant owner in California says he is dealing with threats because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The name of his restaurant is what’s causing the backlash.

Ike Gazaryan has owned the Pushkin Restaurant in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego for the last seven years. Because the restaurant’s name is Russian, it’s recently been getting calls and threats including one where someone calls Gazaryan a “disgusting Russian ----” and accuses him of killing their uncle and family.

With the war happening in Ukraine, Gazaryan says the calls have gotten progressively worse over the last few days, over the phone and online.

“Someone said they would come by and blow up the restaurant,” he said. “And this is payback for what Russians are doing in Ukraine.”

The bigger problem is that Gazaryan isn’t even Russian, he’s Armenian, and the majority of his staff is actually from Ukraine. Gazaryan hopes people consider these facts before they send any more threats.

“Pushkin Russian Restaurant supports Ukrainian people and their choice for their freedom, their choice for their life and to be able to control their own country,” Gazaryan said.

Gazaryan also says his staff has pooled together money to send to Ukraine, and the food he proudly serves is not dedicated to one location or Russia specifically.

“I basically took the best dishes from different regions and put them on one menu,” he said. “So, saying I have a Russian menu would be a mistake.”

Despite the threats, the thought of changing his restaurant name is off the table, he says.

“I don’t wanna do that, because this is the restaurant that has been here, and the Russians in the United States do support Ukraine and support the people,” Gazaryan said.

He says the food served at the restaurant is for everyone, and he hopes for peace overseas in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 KFMB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two hospitalized after apartment fire in Wichita Falls
Two hospitalized after apartment fire in Wichita Falls
University Kiwanis Club of Wichita Falls makes this breakfast-filled event possible every year...
University Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Festival gets new date
Head boys' basketball coach for Rider High School Cliff McGuire is stepping down from the...
Rider High School boys’ basketball coach stepping down
"I think that people don’t realize the inner strength that they have."
A battle of the fittest makes its way to Wichita Falls on March 5
If you filed your 2021 taxes and are wondering where your refund is, you’re not alone.
Where’s my tax refund?

Latest News

A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles is threatening Ukraine’s capital.
Russia pummels Ukraine’s No. 2 city and convoy nears Kyiv
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB extends deadline to salvage openers to 5 p.m. Tuesday
President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union Address amid national and...
Biden steps to State of the Union lectern at fraught moment
The alliance’s secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, spoke to The Associated Press following...
NATO chief sees no need to change nuclear alert level amid war in Ukraine