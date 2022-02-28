Email City Guide
Track your mail-in ballot through Texas portal

The Ballot by Mail tracker on the Texas Secretary of State's website allows Texans to track the status of their ballot starting in 2022.(Texas Secretary of State)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With Election Day on Tuesday, you may be wondering if your mail-in ballot made it to its final destination. A web tool launched earlier this year may be able to help.

The Ballot by Mail tracker on the Texas Secretary of State’s website allows Texans to track the status of their ballot by entering their voter information. The digital initiative was created through House Bill 1382 during the 87th Texas Legislature and launched just in time for the 2022 March Primaries.

To check the status of a ballot, Texas residents must fill out personal information like driver’s license numbers, addresses and the last four digits of their social security number. The tool will then track the current status of the ballot.

The website’s Voter Portal also includes a tool to check if you’re registered to vote. The primaries will take place on March 1, 2022.

