Two hospitalized after apartment fire in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people were taken to a hospital after a fire broke out on Seymour Road over the weekend.

The fire broke out at The Maverick apartments early Saturday morning.

According to the Wichita Falls Fire Department, the fire started at the fireplace of one of the apartments and spread into the attic. When crews got there, they heard a woman yelling from inside the apartment.

She and one other person were rescued. Both were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

11 fire units and 25 firefighters responded to the fire and were eventually able to get it under control in about an hour.

The Red Cross was called in to help those displaced.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.