University Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Festival gets new date

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The University Kiwanis Club’s 66th annual Pancake Festival finally has a new date.

The event was postponed in January due to a high number of COVID cases in the area.

It’s now set for 6 a.m. Saturday, April 23rd at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center on Burnett.

Tickets bought for the event in January will be honored.

Proceeds from the event go toward funding the Kiwanis Club’s community programs.

