Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WATCH: Semi-truck carrying mail plunges into an icy river, snaps in half

Video from the State Police Association of Massachusetts shows the plunge that happened Saturday. (Source: WFXT, STATE POLICE ASSOCIATION OF MASSACHUSETTS, CNN)
By Wale Aliyu
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WFXT) – A tractor-trailer crashed into the Charles River near the Massachusetts Pike ramp over the weekend.

The delivery truck broke in half coming out of the river. Police say many of the packages inside were able to be recovered, but some people may not get some of their mail.

Video from the State Police Association of Massachusetts shows the plunge that happened around noon Saturday.

Firefighters said the driver was unable to swim but was able to get out and stand on the broken front of the trailer and wait for help before it sank.

Wearing cold water rescue suits, firefighters brought him to the shore and medics took him to the hospital.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances leading up to the accident, but there are signs along the road warning of potential rollovers.

Deputy Fire Chief Justin Woodside said the department has seen an increase in tractor-trailer rollovers in the area since toll booths have been removed.

“We said one of these days somebody’s going to be going either fast or something’s going to happen and they’re going to end up in the river,” he said.

The Department of Environmental Protection and the mail inspector were notified.

The disposition of any mail on board will be determined by postal inspectors once their investigation is complete, according to a statement by the USPS.

Yesterday, around 11:30 a.m., a fully loaded tractor trailer crashed on the Woronoco Bridge in Russell Mass. The driver...

Posted by State Police Association of Massachusetts on Saturday, February 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WFXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two hospitalized after apartment fire in Wichita Falls
Two hospitalized after apartment fire in Wichita Falls
University Kiwanis Club of Wichita Falls makes this breakfast-filled event possible every year...
University Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Festival gets new date
Head boys' basketball coach for Rider High School Cliff McGuire is stepping down from the...
Rider High School boys’ basketball coach stepping down
"I think that people don’t realize the inner strength that they have."
A battle of the fittest makes its way to Wichita Falls on March 5
If you filed your 2021 taxes and are wondering where your refund is, you’re not alone.
Where’s my tax refund?

Latest News

A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles is threatening Ukraine’s capital.
Russia pummels Ukraine’s No. 2 city and convoy nears Kyiv
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB extends deadline to salvage openers to 5 p.m. Tuesday
President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union Address amid national and...
Biden steps to State of the Union lectern at fraught moment
The alliance’s secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, spoke to The Associated Press following...
NATO chief sees no need to change nuclear alert level amid war in Ukraine