Where to vote on Election Day in Texoma
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday is Election Day for the March 2022 primaries, and here’s where you can vote in Texoma counties.
READ: Track your mail-in ballot through Texas portal
Voting times are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A breakdown of the races and more election coverage can be found by clicking here.
ARCHER COUNTY
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Archer County Activity Building
|512 W. Cottonwood St., Archer City, 76351
|Holliday Community Center
|200 N. Walnut St., Holliday, 76366
|Lakeside City Community Center
|4344 State Highway 79 South, Wichita Falls, 76310
|Scotland City Hall
|727 Ave. L, Scotland, 76379
|Windthorst Knights of Columbus Hall
|19119 U.S. Highway 281, Windthorst, 76389
|Megargel City Hall
|902 Cedar Street, Megargel, 76370
BAYLOR COUNTY
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Baylor County Courthouse
|101 S. Washington St. Seymour, 76380
CLAY COUNTY
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|PRECINCT
|Wells Fargo Building
|210 N. Bridge St., Henrietta
|1, 8, 9, and 15
|Red River Valley Venue & Opry House
|719 Main St., Byers
|6
|Vashti Community Center
|9354 FM 174, Bellevue
|10
|Bellevue First Baptist Church of Dean
|7241 TX-79, Wichita Falls
|11
|Jolly First Baptist Church
|321 Mowery Street, Wichita Falls
|12
|Thornberry Community Center
|14318 West FM 171, Wichita Falls
|13
|Charlie Community Center
|136 Sudan Street, Wichita Falls
|14
|Christ Community Fellowship Church
|1143 Nakomis Trail, Wichita Falls
|17
|Bluegrove Community Center
|1980 FM 172, Henrietta
|20
|Bellevue Community Center
|509 Franklin, Bellevue
|24
|Buffalo Springs Community Center
|6302 FM 174, Bellevue
|26
|Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department
|124 S. Central Ave., Petrolia
|27
|Veitenheimer Residence
|2100 Veitenheimer Road, Windthorst
|32
CHILDRESS COUNTY
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|PRECINCT
|South Plains Electric Cooperative
|1900 Ave C NW, Childress, TX 79201
|101
|Church of Christ - Childress
|210 2nd St SE, Childress, TX 79201
|201
|Fair Park City Auditorium Foyer
|600 9th St SW, Childress, TX 79201
|301
|Calvary Baptist Church
|1606 Ave I NW, Childress, TX 79201
|401
FOARD COUNTY
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Foard County Courthouse
|101 S Main St., Crowell, TX 79227
HARDEMAN COUNTY
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Hardeman County Courthouse
|300 S. Main St, Quanah, TX 79252
HASKELL COUNTY
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|PRECINCT
|Haskell County Library
|300 N. Ave. E, Haskell
|All
|St. George’s Catholic Church
|901 N. 16th, Haskell
|1
|Assembly of God Church
|1500 N. Ave. E, Haskell
|2
|East Side Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
|600 N. 1st Street, Haskell
|3
|Experienced Citizens Center
|1404 S. 1st Street, Haskell
|4
|Rule First Baptist Church
|1001 Union Ave., Rule
|5
|Rochester Fire Department
|214 Carothers Ave., Rochester
|6 and 7
|Weinert First Baptist Church
|100 W. McConnell, Weinert
|8
|Paint Creek School Gym Foyer
|4396 FM 600, Paint Creek
|9
|Sagerton Community Center
|103 Grant Ave., Sagerton
|10
JACK COUNTY
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Jack County Courthouse Assemble RM. 104
|100 N Main, Jacksboro, TX 76458
|Jack County Fair Barn
|1072 State Hwy 59, Jacksboro, TX 76458
|Perrin Church of Christ
|105 W. Eberhart St., Perrin, TX 76486
|Bryson Senior Citizens Building
|201 S. College St., Bryson, TX 76427
MONTAGUE COUNTY
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Montague County Annex Community Room
|11339 State Hwy 59N, Montague, TX 76251
|Nocona Community Center
|807 W. HWY 82, Nocona, TX 76255
|Saint Jo Civic Center
|101 E Boggess St., Saint Jo, TX 76265
|Bowie Bible Baptist
|1400 HWY 59N, Bowie, TX 76230
|Ringgold Fire Hall
|17832 N Hwy 81, Ringgold, TX 76261
|Bowie Public Library
|301 Walnut St, Bowie, TX 76230
|Tales ‘n’ Trails
|1522 E. Hwy 82, Nocona, TX 76255
|Forestburg Community Center
|16617 FM 455, Forestburg, TX 76239
|Sunset City Hall
|119 FM 1749, Sunset, TX 76270
|Valley View Baptist
|6159 FM 103, Spanish Fort, TX 76255
THROCKMORTON COUNTY
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Depot Library
|120 E. Chestnut, Throckmorton, TX 76483
|Elbert First Baptist Church
|6290 Hwy. 79, Elbert, TX 76372
|Woodson City Hall
|221 N. Hwy. 183, Woodson, TX 76491
|The Masonic Lodge
|108 W. High Street, Throckmorton, TX 76483
WICHITA COUNTY
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Allendale Baptist Church
|4650 Allendale Rd., Wichita Falls, 76310
|The Forum
|2120 Speedway Ave., Wichita Falls, 76308
|Western Hills Baptist Church
|5107 Ridgecrest, Wichita Falls, 76310
|Faith Lodge # 1158
|3503 Kemp Ave., Wichita Falls, 76308
|Sikes Lake Center
|Midwestern Pkwy & Louis Rodriguez Dr. (behind Redwine Wellness Center), Wichita Falls, 76308
|Kamay VFD
|8537 SH 258 W, Kamay, 76369
|Texas Highway Dept.
|1601 Southwest Pkwy., Wichita Falls, 76302
|Wesley United Methodist Church
|1526 Weeks St., Wichita Falls, 76302
|First Baptist Church at Sheppard
|2101 Puckett Road, Wichita Falls, 76306
|Legacy Church of God
|1420 TX -11 Loop, Wichita Falls, 76306
|Cameron Gardens VFD
|153 FM1740, Wichita Falls, 76305
|Commissioner Pct. 2 Bldg.
|102 West College, Burkburnett, 76354
|10th & Broad Church of Christ
|1319 10th Street, Wichita Falls, 76301
|Region IX Education Center
|301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls, 76306
|First Baptist Family Center
|300 W Bank, Iowa Park, 76367
|Martin Luther King Center
|1100 Smith, Wichita Falls, 76301
|Youth Opportunity Center
|401 Madison St., Wichita Falls, 76306
|Mercy Church
|3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls, 76309
|Life Church
|4350 Seymour Hwy., Wichita Falls, 76309
|Floral Heights United Methodist Church
|2215 10 St., Wichita Falls, 76309
|Haws Rd. Community Church
|2635 Haws Rd., Iowa Park, 76367
|First Baptist Church
|406 W. Garrison, Electra, 76360
WILBARGER COUNTY
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|PRECINCT
|Wilbarger Auditorium
|2100 Yamparika St., Vernon
|1
|Vernon Housing Authority
|1111 Ross Street, Vernon
|19
|Wilbarger County Courtroom
|1700 Wilbarger St., Vernon
|20
|Calvary Baptist Life Center
|2101 Yucca Lane, Vernon
|21
YOUNG COUNTY
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Olney Library
|807 W Hamilton St, Olney, TX 76374
|Loving Volunteer Fire Department
|8891 St Hwy 114E, Loving, TX 76460
|Newcastle City Hall
|608 Broadway Ave, Newcastle, TX 76372
|First United Methodist Church
|700 3rd St, Graham, TX 76450
|NCTC Graham
|928 Cherry St, Graham, TX 76450
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.