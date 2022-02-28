Email City Guide
Where to vote on Election Day in Texoma

Voting times are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday is Election Day for the March 2022 primaries, and here’s where you can vote in Texoma counties.

READ: Track your mail-in ballot through Texas portal

Voting times are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

ARCHER COUNTY

LOCATIONADDRESS
Archer County Activity Building512 W. Cottonwood St., Archer City, 76351
Holliday Community Center200 N. Walnut St., Holliday, 76366
Lakeside City Community Center4344 State Highway 79 South, Wichita Falls, 76310
Scotland City Hall727 Ave. L, Scotland, 76379
Windthorst Knights of Columbus Hall19119 U.S. Highway 281, Windthorst, 76389
Megargel City Hall902 Cedar Street, Megargel, 76370

BAYLOR COUNTY

LOCATIONADDRESS
Baylor County Courthouse101 S. Washington St. Seymour, 76380

CLAY COUNTY

LOCATIONADDRESSPRECINCT
Wells Fargo Building210 N. Bridge St., Henrietta1, 8, 9, and 15
Red River Valley Venue & Opry House719 Main St., Byers6
Vashti Community Center9354 FM 174, Bellevue10
Bellevue First Baptist Church of Dean7241 TX-79, Wichita Falls11
Jolly First Baptist Church321 Mowery Street, Wichita Falls12
Thornberry Community Center14318 West FM 171, Wichita Falls13
Charlie Community Center136 Sudan Street, Wichita Falls14
Christ Community Fellowship Church1143 Nakomis Trail, Wichita Falls17
Bluegrove Community Center1980 FM 172, Henrietta20
Bellevue Community Center509 Franklin, Bellevue24
Buffalo Springs Community Center6302 FM 174, Bellevue26
Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department124 S. Central Ave., Petrolia27
Veitenheimer Residence2100 Veitenheimer Road, Windthorst32

CHILDRESS COUNTY

LOCATIONADDRESSPRECINCT
South Plains Electric Cooperative1900 Ave C NW, Childress, TX 79201101
Church of Christ - Childress210 2nd St SE, Childress, TX 79201201
Fair Park City Auditorium Foyer600 9th St SW, Childress, TX 79201301
Calvary Baptist Church1606 Ave I NW, Childress, TX 79201401

FOARD COUNTY

LOCATIONADDRESS
Foard County Courthouse101 S Main St., Crowell, TX 79227

HARDEMAN COUNTY

LOCATIONADDRESS
Hardeman County Courthouse300 S. Main St, Quanah, TX 79252

HASKELL COUNTY

LOCATIONADDRESSPRECINCT
Haskell County Library300 N. Ave. E, HaskellAll
St. George’s Catholic Church901 N. 16th, Haskell1
Assembly of God Church1500 N. Ave. E, Haskell2
East Side Baptist Church Fellowship Hall600 N. 1st Street, Haskell3
Experienced Citizens Center1404 S. 1st Street, Haskell4
Rule First Baptist Church1001 Union Ave., Rule5
Rochester Fire Department214 Carothers Ave., Rochester6 and 7
Weinert First Baptist Church100 W. McConnell, Weinert8
Paint Creek School Gym Foyer4396 FM 600, Paint Creek9
Sagerton Community Center103 Grant Ave., Sagerton10

JACK COUNTY

LOCATIONADDRESS
Jack County Courthouse Assemble RM. 104100 N Main, Jacksboro, TX 76458
Jack County Fair Barn1072 State Hwy 59, Jacksboro, TX 76458
Perrin Church of Christ105 W. Eberhart St., Perrin, TX 76486
Bryson Senior Citizens Building201 S. College St., Bryson, TX 76427

MONTAGUE COUNTY

LOCATIONADDRESS
Montague County Annex Community Room11339 State Hwy 59N, Montague, TX 76251
Nocona Community Center807 W. HWY 82, Nocona, TX 76255
Saint Jo Civic Center101 E Boggess St., Saint Jo, TX 76265
Bowie Bible Baptist1400 HWY 59N, Bowie, TX 76230
Ringgold Fire Hall17832 N Hwy 81, Ringgold, TX 76261
Bowie Public Library301 Walnut St, Bowie, TX 76230
Tales ‘n’ Trails1522 E. Hwy 82, Nocona, TX 76255
Forestburg Community Center16617 FM 455, Forestburg, TX 76239
Sunset City Hall119 FM 1749, Sunset, TX 76270
Valley View Baptist6159 FM 103, Spanish Fort, TX 76255

THROCKMORTON COUNTY

LOCATIONADDRESS
Depot Library120 E. Chestnut, Throckmorton, TX 76483
Elbert First Baptist Church6290 Hwy. 79, Elbert, TX 76372
Woodson City Hall221 N. Hwy. 183, Woodson, TX 76491
The Masonic Lodge108 W. High Street, Throckmorton, TX 76483

WICHITA COUNTY

LOCATIONADDRESS
Allendale Baptist Church4650 Allendale Rd., Wichita Falls, 76310
The Forum2120 Speedway Ave., Wichita Falls, 76308
Western Hills Baptist Church5107 Ridgecrest, Wichita Falls, 76310
Faith Lodge # 11583503 Kemp Ave., Wichita Falls, 76308
Sikes Lake CenterMidwestern Pkwy & Louis Rodriguez Dr. (behind Redwine Wellness Center), Wichita Falls, 76308
Kamay VFD8537 SH 258 W, Kamay, 76369
Texas Highway Dept.1601 Southwest Pkwy., Wichita Falls, 76302
Wesley United Methodist Church1526 Weeks St., Wichita Falls, 76302
First Baptist Church at Sheppard2101 Puckett Road, Wichita Falls, 76306
Legacy Church of God1420 TX -11 Loop, Wichita Falls, 76306
Cameron Gardens VFD153 FM1740, Wichita Falls, 76305
Commissioner Pct. 2 Bldg.102 West College, Burkburnett, 76354
10th & Broad Church of Christ1319 10th Street, Wichita Falls, 76301
Region IX Education Center301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls, 76306
First Baptist Family Center300 W Bank, Iowa Park, 76367
Martin Luther King Center1100 Smith, Wichita Falls, 76301
Youth Opportunity Center401 Madison St., Wichita Falls, 76306
Mercy Church3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls, 76309
Life Church4350 Seymour Hwy., Wichita Falls, 76309
Floral Heights United Methodist Church2215 10 St., Wichita Falls, 76309
Haws Rd. Community Church2635 Haws Rd., Iowa Park, 76367
First Baptist Church406 W. Garrison, Electra, 76360

WILBARGER COUNTY

LOCATIONADDRESSPRECINCT
Wilbarger Auditorium2100 Yamparika St., Vernon1
Vernon Housing Authority1111 Ross Street, Vernon19
Wilbarger County Courtroom1700 Wilbarger St., Vernon20
Calvary Baptist Life Center2101 Yucca Lane, Vernon21

YOUNG COUNTY

LOCATIONADDRESS
Olney Library807 W Hamilton St, Olney, TX 76374
Loving Volunteer Fire Department8891 St Hwy 114E, Loving, TX 76460
Newcastle City Hall608 Broadway Ave, Newcastle, TX 76372
First United Methodist Church700 3rd St, Graham, TX 76450
NCTC Graham928 Cherry St, Graham, TX 76450

