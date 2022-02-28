Where to vote on Election Day in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday is Election Day for the March 2022 primaries, and here’s where you can vote in Texoma counties.

Voting times are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A breakdown of the races and more election coverage can be found by clicking here.

ARCHER COUNTY

LOCATION ADDRESS Archer County Activity Building 512 W. Cottonwood St., Archer City, 76351 Holliday Community Center 200 N. Walnut St., Holliday, 76366 Lakeside City Community Center 4344 State Highway 79 South, Wichita Falls, 76310 Scotland City Hall 727 Ave. L, Scotland, 76379 Windthorst Knights of Columbus Hall 19119 U.S. Highway 281, Windthorst, 76389 Megargel City Hall 902 Cedar Street, Megargel, 76370

BAYLOR COUNTY

LOCATION ADDRESS Baylor County Courthouse 101 S. Washington St. Seymour, 76380

CLAY COUNTY

LOCATION ADDRESS PRECINCT Wells Fargo Building 210 N. Bridge St., Henrietta 1, 8, 9, and 15 Red River Valley Venue & Opry House 719 Main St., Byers 6 Vashti Community Center 9354 FM 174, Bellevue 10 Bellevue First Baptist Church of Dean 7241 TX-79, Wichita Falls 11 Jolly First Baptist Church 321 Mowery Street, Wichita Falls 12 Thornberry Community Center 14318 West FM 171, Wichita Falls 13 Charlie Community Center 136 Sudan Street, Wichita Falls 14 Christ Community Fellowship Church 1143 Nakomis Trail, Wichita Falls 17 Bluegrove Community Center 1980 FM 172, Henrietta 20 Bellevue Community Center 509 Franklin, Bellevue 24 Buffalo Springs Community Center 6302 FM 174, Bellevue 26 Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department 124 S. Central Ave., Petrolia 27 Veitenheimer Residence 2100 Veitenheimer Road, Windthorst 32

CHILDRESS COUNTY

LOCATION ADDRESS PRECINCT South Plains Electric Cooperative 1900 Ave C NW, Childress, TX 79201 101 Church of Christ - Childress 210 2nd St SE, Childress, TX 79201 201 Fair Park City Auditorium Foyer 600 9th St SW, Childress, TX 79201 301 Calvary Baptist Church 1606 Ave I NW, Childress, TX 79201 401

FOARD COUNTY

LOCATION ADDRESS Foard County Courthouse 101 S Main St., Crowell, TX 79227

HARDEMAN COUNTY

LOCATION ADDRESS Hardeman County Courthouse 300 S. Main St, Quanah, TX 79252

HASKELL COUNTY

LOCATION ADDRESS PRECINCT Haskell County Library 300 N. Ave. E, Haskell All St. George’s Catholic Church 901 N. 16th, Haskell 1 Assembly of God Church 1500 N. Ave. E, Haskell 2 East Side Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 600 N. 1st Street, Haskell 3 Experienced Citizens Center 1404 S. 1st Street, Haskell 4 Rule First Baptist Church 1001 Union Ave., Rule 5 Rochester Fire Department 214 Carothers Ave., Rochester 6 and 7 Weinert First Baptist Church 100 W. McConnell, Weinert 8 Paint Creek School Gym Foyer 4396 FM 600, Paint Creek 9 Sagerton Community Center 103 Grant Ave., Sagerton 10

JACK COUNTY

LOCATION ADDRESS Jack County Courthouse Assemble RM. 104 100 N Main, Jacksboro, TX 76458 Jack County Fair Barn 1072 State Hwy 59, Jacksboro, TX 76458 Perrin Church of Christ 105 W. Eberhart St., Perrin, TX 76486 Bryson Senior Citizens Building 201 S. College St., Bryson, TX 76427

MONTAGUE COUNTY

LOCATION ADDRESS Montague County Annex Community Room 11339 State Hwy 59N, Montague, TX 76251 Nocona Community Center 807 W. HWY 82, Nocona, TX 76255 Saint Jo Civic Center 101 E Boggess St., Saint Jo, TX 76265 Bowie Bible Baptist 1400 HWY 59N, Bowie, TX 76230 Ringgold Fire Hall 17832 N Hwy 81, Ringgold, TX 76261 Bowie Public Library 301 Walnut St, Bowie, TX 76230 Tales ‘n’ Trails 1522 E. Hwy 82, Nocona, TX 76255 Forestburg Community Center 16617 FM 455, Forestburg, TX 76239 Sunset City Hall 119 FM 1749, Sunset, TX 76270 Valley View Baptist 6159 FM 103, Spanish Fort, TX 76255

THROCKMORTON COUNTY

LOCATION ADDRESS Depot Library 120 E. Chestnut, Throckmorton, TX 76483 Elbert First Baptist Church 6290 Hwy. 79, Elbert, TX 76372 Woodson City Hall 221 N. Hwy. 183, Woodson, TX 76491 The Masonic Lodge 108 W. High Street, Throckmorton, TX 76483

WICHITA COUNTY

LOCATION ADDRESS Allendale Baptist Church 4650 Allendale Rd., Wichita Falls, 76310 The Forum 2120 Speedway Ave., Wichita Falls, 76308 Western Hills Baptist Church 5107 Ridgecrest, Wichita Falls, 76310 Faith Lodge # 1158 3503 Kemp Ave., Wichita Falls, 76308 Sikes Lake Center Midwestern Pkwy & Louis Rodriguez Dr. (behind Redwine Wellness Center), Wichita Falls, 76308 Kamay VFD 8537 SH 258 W, Kamay, 76369 Texas Highway Dept. 1601 Southwest Pkwy., Wichita Falls, 76302 Wesley United Methodist Church 1526 Weeks St., Wichita Falls, 76302 First Baptist Church at Sheppard 2101 Puckett Road, Wichita Falls, 76306 Legacy Church of God 1420 TX -11 Loop, Wichita Falls, 76306 Cameron Gardens VFD 153 FM1740, Wichita Falls, 76305 Commissioner Pct. 2 Bldg. 102 West College, Burkburnett, 76354 10th & Broad Church of Christ 1319 10th Street, Wichita Falls, 76301 Region IX Education Center 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls, 76306 First Baptist Family Center 300 W Bank, Iowa Park, 76367 Martin Luther King Center 1100 Smith, Wichita Falls, 76301 Youth Opportunity Center 401 Madison St., Wichita Falls, 76306 Mercy Church 3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls, 76309 Life Church 4350 Seymour Hwy., Wichita Falls, 76309 Floral Heights United Methodist Church 2215 10 St., Wichita Falls, 76309 Haws Rd. Community Church 2635 Haws Rd., Iowa Park, 76367 First Baptist Church 406 W. Garrison, Electra, 76360

WILBARGER COUNTY

LOCATION ADDRESS PRECINCT Wilbarger Auditorium 2100 Yamparika St., Vernon 1 Vernon Housing Authority 1111 Ross Street, Vernon 19 Wilbarger County Courtroom 1700 Wilbarger St., Vernon 20 Calvary Baptist Life Center 2101 Yucca Lane, Vernon 21

YOUNG COUNTY

LOCATION ADDRESS Olney Library 807 W Hamilton St, Olney, TX 76374 Loving Volunteer Fire Department 8891 St Hwy 114E, Loving, TX 76460 Newcastle City Hall 608 Broadway Ave, Newcastle, TX 76372 First United Methodist Church 700 3rd St, Graham, TX 76450 NCTC Graham 928 Cherry St, Graham, TX 76450

