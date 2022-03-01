UPDATE: Details released in chase, standoff along 287

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE 12:30 P.M. - A suspect was taken into custody after a standoff in Wichita Falls Tuesday morning.

According to Wichita Falls Police, around 10:41 a.m. Tuesday, dispatch received a call of a reckless driver heading south on I-44/287.

The caller told dispatch the driver was speeding and swerving over the road.

Police were able to catch up to the 2008 tan Lincoln Town Car in the 100 block of Central Freeway near the Red Roof Inn, but the driver kept going, hitting another vehicle on the flyover above 10th Street. Police said no one was injured in that crash.

According to police, the driver finally stopped in the middle of the freeway in the 2800 block of Central Freeway East near the new county jail.

Hostage negotiators were called in to try to convince the driver to get out after he got out of the car and then went back in.

Police said after 10 to 15 minutes, he finally got out of the car and was arrested and the car was impounded.

The case is still under investigation and at this time, the suspect has not been identified.

The original story can be found below.

----------------------------------------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY - A chase led to a standoff along Highway 287 Tuesday morning in Wichita Falls.

The standoff prompted part of Highway 287 to be closed down for a few minutes while police worked to get the suspect to turn himself in.

We are working to learn all of the details.

Stick with News Channel 6 for the latest.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.