Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Coors Light ditches plastic 6-pack rings

Coors Light is ditching plastic for cardboard.
Coors Light is ditching plastic for cardboard.(Molson Coors)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Coors Light is going greener in 2022.

The largest beer brand in the US announced it is getting rid of the plastic rings that hold the cans on its six-packs. They’ll be replaced with a cardboard wrap that is sustainably sourced and recyclable.

Within the next three years, Molson Coors says all of its brands, including Miller Lite and Blue Moon, will also use the same packaging.

Plastic rings have long been criticized by environmental groups who say they pose a threat to wildlife and cause pollution.

The World Economic Forum says there will be more plastic than fish in oceans worldwide by the year 2050.

Coors officials say the cardboard has received positive feedback in the countries where it is already being used.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was arrested after a chase and standoff in Wichita Falls Tuesday.
UPDATE: Details released in chase, standoff along 287
It’s Election Day for the March 2022 Primaries in Texas.
March 2022 primaries early voting results across Texoma
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
It’s Election Day for the March 2022 Primaries in Texas.
UPDATE: Full Wichita County election results released
Ballot issues with the Justice of the Peace, precinct 4 race may cause the race to be contested...
Ballot issues may jeopardize Wichita Co. race as election winds down

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during his re-nominations hearing...
Powell tells Congress that Fed will raise rates this month
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
As Russia batters Ukraine, both sides ready for more talks
The automaker said Wednesday that its plan includes two distinct, but strategically...
Ford to run EV, internal combustion divisions separately
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the...
Boebert outburst on Afghanistan jolts State of the Union
President Biden delivered his first State of the Union speech on Tuesday.
Boebert outburst on Afghanistan jolts State of the Union