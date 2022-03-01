Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Ex-UFC champion arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion...
This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.(San Jose Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police say former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting that injured a man in Northern California.

Velasquez was arrested Monday in San Jose and records show he is being held without bail at Santa Clara County Main Jail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

It was not immediately known if the 39-year-old has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The San Jose Police Department said officers responded to a shooting Monday and found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The department said on Twitter that the man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was arrested after a chase and standoff in Wichita Falls Tuesday.
UPDATE: Details released in chase, standoff along 287
It’s Election Day for the March 2022 Primaries in Texas.
March 2022 primaries early voting results across Texoma
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
It’s Election Day for the March 2022 Primaries in Texas.
UPDATE: Full Wichita County election results released
Ballot issues with the Justice of the Peace, precinct 4 race may cause the race to be contested...
Ballot issues may jeopardize Wichita Co. race as election winds down

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during his re-nominations hearing...
Powell tells Congress that Fed will raise rates this month
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
As Russia batters Ukraine, both sides ready for more talks
The automaker said Wednesday that its plan includes two distinct, but strategically...
Ford to run EV, internal combustion divisions separately
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the...
Boebert outburst on Afghanistan jolts State of the Union
President Biden delivered his first State of the Union speech on Tuesday.
Boebert outburst on Afghanistan jolts State of the Union