Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Former North Carolina police chief accused of faking suicide

Anthony Spivey is taken into custody in Loris, S.C. on Feb. 24.
Anthony Spivey is taken into custody in Loris, S.C. on Feb. 24.(Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:14 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former police chief was arrested in South Carolina after being accused of faking his own suicide.

William Anthony Spivey was fired last spring from his role as Chief of Police in Chadbourn, North Carolina.

At the time, he was facing over 70 felony charges, including evidence mishandling, drug trafficking, and embezzling.

Spivey was supposed to have his first court appearance last week, but never showed.

He was reported missing on Feb. 21 after he didn’t return from a fishing trip.

Investigators found his boat and car abandoned.

Inside the vehicle were handwritten letters and a rifle.

Family members had described the incident as a possible suicide.

But the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says the evidence didn’t point in that direction.

Investigators tracked Spivey to an apartment complex, where he was arrested.

The sheriff’s office says his bond is set at $1 million.

Two other people were also arrested for allegedly assisting with the staged suicide.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two hospitalized after apartment fire in Wichita Falls
Two hospitalized after apartment fire in Wichita Falls
University Kiwanis Club of Wichita Falls makes this breakfast-filled event possible every year...
University Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Festival gets new date
Head boys' basketball coach for Rider High School Cliff McGuire is stepping down from the...
Rider High School boys’ basketball coach stepping down
"I think that people don’t realize the inner strength that they have."
A battle of the fittest makes its way to Wichita Falls on March 5
If you filed your 2021 taxes and are wondering where your refund is, you’re not alone.
Where’s my tax refund?

Latest News

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union Address amid national and...
Biden steps to State of the Union lectern at fraught moment
A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles is threatening Ukraine’s capital.
Russia pummels Ukraine’s No. 2 city and convoy nears Kyiv
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB extends deadline to salvage openers to 5 p.m. Tuesday
The alliance’s secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, spoke to The Associated Press following...
NATO chief sees no need to change nuclear alert level amid war in Ukraine