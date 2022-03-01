More equipment coming to Wichita Co. Law Enforcement Center

Email City Guide
Law Enforcement Center gets add-ons.
By Chantale Belefanti and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Additional equipment is being purchased for the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center.

Wichita County commissioners focused on spending money for the center on Monday, something Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said he expected to do after they built the facility and moved in inmates.

He said they needed to add electrical outlets, kitchen equipment and a security camera feed so it can be shared to other offices in the building.

“Around a million left in all bond proceeds, so that is our bond’s proceeds plus the interests that we earned on them. We have to spend it all in the facility,” Beauchamp said.

Beauchamp said he wanted to avoid spending additional tax dollars. He said they also added a fitness center for deputies to help them stay fit and active.

