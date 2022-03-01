Rain chances return this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 75 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 38 with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 76 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 42 with mostly clear skies.

We will continue to see the mid-70s for a few days. However, a cold front will arrive Sunday.

This cold front will bring storm chances back into the forecast for Sunday evening. Monday, we will have a high of 55 with mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of rain.

