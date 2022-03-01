Email City Guide
Spring Fever this Week

By Ken Johnson
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our weather this week will give you the spring fever! Especially considering how bad last week’s weather was. Sunshine, along with some passing clouds and south winds, will push temperatures in the 70s every day this week. the warmest day comes on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. I don’t have rain in the forecast until perhaps next Sunday or Monday.

Mild weather will stick around this week