Wichita County prepares for Election Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Election Day in Texas for the 2022 primaries is Tuesday.

Both Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom and one Wichita Falls resident said to take voting seriously. Gossom’s advice is to head to the polls early.

“Didn’t have to have much explanation. You actually got to see what you voted for,” Lisa Mees, a Wichita Falls resident, said.

Mees cast in her vote on the county’s new machines. Mees said voting is important to her. She was once someone who didn’t rush to polls, but now that’s changed.

“Years and years of thinking that someone was going to do the right thing,” Mees said.

Mees said voting is what makes change, a statement Gossom supports.

“Vote, that’s the most important thing,” Gossom said. “You have it only and no one else has your vote and casting it is very important.”

“You actually got to see what you voted for, then you got to put it in a secured box after your vote was put in,” Mees said. “It probably took about eight-nine minutes.”

Mees shared that the new voting machines were easy to navigate.

“I think initially I was thinking that I have to put it in like a fax machine,” Mees said. “I didn’t have to do that until the end.”

Another key factor in voting is your ID. Gossom said your driver’s license will play an important role when you vote.

“You’re supposed to file a change of address on your driver’s license within 30 days, when you do that, that is supposed to automatically update the secretary of state’s office that your voter registration has changed and that’s communicated to the local county register,” Gossom said.

Click here for a list of Election Day voting locations.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.