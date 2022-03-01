Email City Guide
Wichita County Sheriff’s Office taking applications for citizens academy

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is now taking applications for their upcoming Citizens Academy.

The academy is set to begin March 24 and will take place every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. for 14 weeks.

At the academy, people will learn about the sheriff’s office budget, courthouse security, as well as the criminal investigation, arson investigation, patrol, community services, civil, detention and transport divisions.

Participants will also get the chance to test out weapons and drive a patrol car.

You can also get an application in person at the sheriff’s office at 2815 Central Freeway. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

