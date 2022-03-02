Email City Guide
2 deaths, 23 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Wednesday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 2 deaths and 23 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Wednesday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

DATEDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, February 28, 20220-818
Tuesday, March 1, 20220-2613
Wednesday, March 2, 2022260s, 80s2314

Last week, a total of nine deaths and 53 cases were reported by the health district.

