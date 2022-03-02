2 deaths, 23 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 2 deaths and 23 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Wednesday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

DATE DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, February 28, 2022 0 - 8 18 Tuesday, March 1, 2022 0 - 26 13 Wednesday, March 2, 2022 2 60s, 80s 23 14

Last week, a total of nine deaths and 53 cases were reported by the health district.

