2 deaths, 23 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Wednesday
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 2 deaths and 23 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Wednesday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.
|DATE
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, February 28, 2022
|0
|-
|8
|18
|Tuesday, March 1, 2022
|0
|-
|26
|13
|Wednesday, March 2, 2022
|2
|60s, 80s
|23
|14
Last week, a total of nine deaths and 53 cases were reported by the health district.
