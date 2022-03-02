Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Airbnb is offering free stays for refugees from Ukraine

Airbnb is offering free short-term housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainians who have been displaced...
Airbnb is offering free short-term housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainians who have been displaced by the war with Russia, the company announced Monday. Refugees are shown here arriving in Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.(Petr David Josek | Petr David Josek/AP)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airbnb is offering temporary housing to about 100,000 Ukrainians who are fleeing their country because of the Russian invasion.

The company says funding for the stays will come from Airbnb’s Refugee Fund alongside assistance from hosts.

CEO Brian Chesky is also calling on people in Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania to open rooms for Ukrainians in need.

Airbnb says although this is just a short-term solution, it will work with governments to get people situated.

More than 800,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled to other countries since the invasion began.

Caption

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s Election Day for the March 2022 Primaries in Texas.
UPDATE: Full Wichita County election results released
It’s Election Day for the March 2022 Primaries in Texas.
March 2022 primary results across Texoma
Irvin Carter was arrested Tuesday by WFPD.
WFPD: Man led officers on chase, stripped down on highway
One person was arrested after a chase and standoff in Wichita Falls Tuesday.
UPDATE: Details released in chase, standoff along 287
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say

Latest News

Keslar Just and Jean Peck met face to face for the first time after Peck was sent to hospice...
‘We had a lot to talk about’: Teen meets 92-year-old pandemic pen pal in hospice
Keslar Just and Jean Peck met face to face for the first time after Peck was sent to hospice...
Teen visits 92-year-old pen pal in hospice care
The White House announced a new plan to manage the coronavirus and halt any incoming new...
White House reveals new plan to manage COVID-19
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
The U.S., Australia and Japan voted at the U.N. General Assembly to demand Moscow withdraw its...
Biden, other Quad leaders to meet virtually amid Ukraine war