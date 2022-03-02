Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Apple suspends product sales in Russia

Apple said RT News and Sputnik News have been removed from the app store outside Russia.
Apple said RT News and Sputnik News have been removed from the app store outside Russia.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tech companies have come under increasing public pressure to act against Russia.

Apple has announced it has stopped selling its products in Russia.

The company wrote in a statement Tuesday that it’s deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Apple said RT News and Sputnik News have been removed from the app store outside Russia, and Apple Pay has been limited in Russia.

Last week, the Ukrainian government asked Apple to stop offering its app store in Russia, but some security and democracy experts said that could harm Russian users who are protesting the Kremlin and who rely on Western tools to organize.

Lethal Russian attacks on Ukraine are escalating. (CNN, OE24, Telegram, Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The White House, Readovka, Twitter)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was arrested after a chase and standoff in Wichita Falls Tuesday.
UPDATE: Details released in chase, standoff along 287
It’s Election Day for the March 2022 Primaries in Texas.
March 2022 primaries early voting results across Texoma
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
It’s Election Day for the March 2022 Primaries in Texas.
UPDATE: Full Wichita County election results released
Ballot issues with the Justice of the Peace, precinct 4 race may cause the race to be contested...
Ballot issues may jeopardize Wichita Co. race as election winds down

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during his re-nominations hearing...
Powell tells Congress that Fed will raise rates this month
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
As Russia batters Ukraine, both sides ready for more talks
The automaker said Wednesday that its plan includes two distinct, but strategically...
Ford to run EV, internal combustion divisions separately
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the...
Boebert outburst on Afghanistan jolts State of the Union
President Biden delivered his first State of the Union speech on Tuesday.
Boebert outburst on Afghanistan jolts State of the Union