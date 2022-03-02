Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: First responders save dog floating on icy Detroit River

An amazing rescue in Michigan was caught on video Monday. (Source: WXYZ/Wyandotte Police and Fire Rescue/CNN)
By WXYZ staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WXYZ) - An amazing rescue in Michigan was caught on video Monday.

A dog found itself stranded on a floating piece of ice on the Detroit River. Wyandotte first responders were able to get the dog to safety.

Officials say the dog was newly adopted when it got away from its owner and somehow ended up on the frozen river.

Thankfully, the dog is OK.

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was arrested after a chase and standoff in Wichita Falls Tuesday.
UPDATE: Details released in chase, standoff along 287
It’s Election Day for the March 2022 Primaries in Texas.
March 2022 primaries early voting results across Texoma
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
It’s Election Day for the March 2022 Primaries in Texas.
UPDATE: Full Wichita County election results released
Ballot issues with the Justice of the Peace, precinct 4 race may cause the race to be contested...
Ballot issues may jeopardize Wichita Co. race as election winds down

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during his re-nominations hearing...
Powell tells Congress that Fed will raise rates this month
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
As Russia batters Ukraine, both sides ready for more talks
The automaker said Wednesday that its plan includes two distinct, but strategically...
Ford to run EV, internal combustion divisions separately
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the...
Boebert outburst on Afghanistan jolts State of the Union
President Biden delivered his first State of the Union speech on Tuesday.
Boebert outburst on Afghanistan jolts State of the Union