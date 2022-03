WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls will be reopening the downtown I-44 flyover exit and 6th Street between Austin and Burnett streets on Thursday.

Construction crews completed water main and street repairs in the area a day earlier than scheduled.

The ramp will reopen at 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

