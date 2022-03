WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school boys scores and highlights from the basketball regional quarterfinals.

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Hirschi 52 Decatur 27 City View 65 Peaster 36 Holliday 40 Brock 54 Electra 65 Aspermont 50

HOLLIDAY VS. BROCK

HIRSCHI VS. DECATUR

