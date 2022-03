March 2022 primaries early voting results across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s Election Day for the March 2022 primaries in Texas.

Results will be posted as they are received, starting with early voting numbers.

Early voting numbers from races across the Texoma area can be found below:

Archer County Judge

CANDIDATE VOTES Greg Anderson (R) 706 Randy Jackson (R) 1,160

Archer County Commissioner, Pct. 2

CANDIDATE VOTES Mike Wadsworth (R) 113 Darin Wolf (R) 315 Kurt Wolf (R) 205

Archer County Commissioner, Pct. 4

CANDIDATE VOTES Todd Herring (R) 199 C.D. Lundy (R) 166

Baylor County Commissioner, Pct. 4

CANDIDATE VOTES Jay Hudson (R) 71 Jim Stout (R) 101

Clay County Judge

CANDIDATE VOTES Mike Campbell (R) 1,952 Charles C.D. Lawson (R) 373

Clay County Justice of the Peace

CANDIDATE VOTES Lanny R. Evans (R) 973 Michael Russell (R) 423 John Swenson (R) 875

Clay County Commissioner, Pct. 2

CANDIDATE VOTES Mickey Gee (R) 149 Brock Myers (R) 248 Jack Pickett (R) 221 Will Wright (R) 110

Clay County Commissioner, Pct. 4

CANDIDATE VOTES Chase Broussard (R) 405 Donnie Waters (R) 175

Foard County Judge

CANDIDATE VOTES Ronny Baize (R) 112 Mark Christopher (R) 188

Foard County Justice of the Peace

CANDIDATE VOTES Taylor Fox (R) 87 Katy Marlow (R) 220

Foard County Commissioner, Pct. 4

CANDIDATE VOTES Delbert Glover (R) 12 Justin Haynie (R) 71

Hardeman Co. County/District Clerk

Hardeman County Commissioner, Pct. 4

Montague County Judge

CANDIDATE VOTES Kevin Benton (R) 2,057 Joe Richey (R) 1,158

Throckmorton County Judge

CANDIDATE VOTES Caleb Hodges (R) 322 Henry Lawson III (R) 162 Jahew Thorp (R) 144

Throckmorton County/District Clerk

CANDIDATE VOTES Molly Brockman (R) 232 Dianna Moore (R) 390

Throckmorton County Treasurer

CANDIDATE VOTES Michelle Clark (R) 324 Michelle Mathiews (R) 297

Throckmorton County Commissioner, Pct. 2

CANDIDATE VOTES Kasey Hibbits (R) 100 Klay Mitchell (R) 74

Wichita County Judge

CANDIDATE VOTES Rick Hatcher (R) 2,202 Jim Johnson (R), 2,501

Wichita County District Clerk

CANDIDATE VOTES Patti Flores (R) 2,205 Leslee Mannon (R) 2,274

Wichita County Treasurer

CANDIDATE VOTES Stephen R. Jones (R) 2,167 Cara Smith (R) 1,891

Wichita County Commissioner, Pct. 2

CANDIDATE VOTES Mickey Fincannon (R) 558 Lee Harvey (R) 524

Wichita Co. Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4

CANDIDATE VOTES Judy Baker (R) 109 Randy Elliott (R) 155

Wilbarger County Treasurer

CANDIDATE VOTES Angie Boyd (R) 829 Amber Lagunas Cobb (R) 489

Wilbarger County Commissioner, Pct. 4

CANDIDATE VOTES Josh Patterson (R) 105 Jerry Pennartz (R) 67

Wilbarger County Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1

CANDIDATE VOTES Sharon McCarty Goins (R) 246 Gene Morton (R) 366

Wilbarger County Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2

CANDIDATE VOTES Bill Humphrey (R) 234 Clinton Nava (R) 499

