Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Rain chances return Sunday

By Garrett James
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 76 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 41 with clear skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 79 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 53 with cloudy skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 75 with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

Saturday, we will have a high of 80 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday, we will have strong wind. We will have 15 to 25 mph winds. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible.

Sunday, we will have a high of 70 with thunderstorms. A cold front will arrive Sunday. We will have a 40% chance of storms throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was arrested after a chase and standoff in Wichita Falls Tuesday.
UPDATE: Details released in chase, standoff along 287
It’s Election Day for the March 2022 Primaries in Texas.
March 2022 primaries early voting results across Texoma
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
It’s Election Day for the March 2022 Primaries in Texas.
UPDATE: Full Wichita County election results released
Ballot issues with the Justice of the Peace, precinct 4 race may cause the race to be contested...
Ballot issues may jeopardize Wichita Co. race as election winds down

Latest News

weather
Rain chances return Sunday
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecast on our First Alert 6 weather app.
Rain chances return this weekend
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
Spring Fever this Week
Great Looking Week