Rain chances return Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 76 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 41 with clear skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 79 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 53 with cloudy skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 75 with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

Saturday, we will have a high of 80 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday, we will have strong wind. We will have 15 to 25 mph winds. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible.

Sunday, we will have a high of 70 with thunderstorms. A cold front will arrive Sunday. We will have a 40% chance of storms throughout the day.

