WFPD: Man led officers on chase, stripped down on highway

Irvin Carter was arrested Tuesday by WFPD.
Irvin Carter was arrested Tuesday by WFPD.(KAUZ)
By Tyler Boydston and Avery Ikeda
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department has confirmed the identity of the driver in a car chase Tuesday, which culminated in the driver stripping down in front of officers before being arrested.

Irvin Carter, 65, was arrested for DWI, evading arrest, and an accident that damaged another car.

WFPD initially responded to a call about a car driving erratically around the 100 block of Central Freeway. When officers arrived, they reportedly spotted a silver sedan with an Oklahoma license plate being driven by Carter, who was weaving in and out of traffic. The car was being followed by an F-250 Pepsi truck, which officers assume was a concerned caller.

Carter led officers on a chase for nearly five miles before finally pulling over in front of the new Law Enforcement Center at 2815 Central Freeway, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police said Carter refused to follow police commands and then began taking off all his clothes before laying down on the ground. Officers were then able to take Carter into custody.

While Carter has no criminal history in Wichita County, he has been convicted of three DUIs in Oklahoma since 2003.

A crash report for the damaged vehicle had not been complete at the time of publishing.

Carter remains in the Wichita County jail. A bond had not been recorded in jail records at the time of publishing.

