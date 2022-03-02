UPDATE: Full Wichita County election results released
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Full election results for Wichita County have been released.
Below are the finalized numbers from early voting and election day:
Wichita County Judge
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Rick Hatcher (R)
|4,112
|Jim Johnson (R)
|4,773
Wichita County District Clerk
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Patti Flores (R)
|4,251
|Leslee Mannon (R)
|4,308
Wichita County Treasurer
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Stephen R. Jones (R)
|4,039
|Cara Smith (R)
|3,696
Wichita County Commissioner, Pct. 2
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Mickey Fincannon (R)
|1,073
|Lee Harvey (R)
|975
Wichita Co. Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Judy Baker (R)
|197
|Randy Elliott (R)
|208
Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom spoke to News Channel 6 Tuesday evening to explain why results for the county were delayed.
