UPDATE: Full Wichita County election results released

It’s Election Day for the March 2022 Primaries in Texas.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Full election results for Wichita County have been released.

Below are the finalized numbers from early voting and election day:

Wichita County Judge

CANDIDATEVOTES
Rick Hatcher (R)4,112
Jim Johnson (R)4,773

Wichita County District Clerk

CANDIDATEVOTES
Patti Flores (R)4,251
Leslee Mannon (R)4,308

Wichita County Treasurer

CANDIDATEVOTES
Stephen R. Jones (R)4,039
Cara Smith (R)3,696

Wichita County Commissioner, Pct. 2

CANDIDATEVOTES
Mickey Fincannon (R)1,073
Lee Harvey (R)975

Wichita Co. Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4

CANDIDATEVOTES
Judy Baker (R)197
Randy Elliott (R)208

Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom spoke to News Channel 6 Tuesday evening to explain why results for the county were delayed.

