UPDATE: Full Wichita County election results released

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Full election results for Wichita County have been released.

Below are the finalized numbers from early voting and election day:

Wichita County Judge

CANDIDATE VOTES Rick Hatcher (R) 4,112 Jim Johnson (R) 4,773

Wichita County District Clerk

CANDIDATE VOTES Patti Flores (R) 4,251 Leslee Mannon (R) 4,308

Wichita County Treasurer

CANDIDATE VOTES Stephen R. Jones (R) 4,039 Cara Smith (R) 3,696

Wichita County Commissioner, Pct. 2

CANDIDATE VOTES Mickey Fincannon (R) 1,073 Lee Harvey (R) 975

Wichita Co. Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4

CANDIDATE VOTES Judy Baker (R) 197 Randy Elliott (R) 208

Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom spoke to News Channel 6 Tuesday evening to explain why results for the county were delayed.

