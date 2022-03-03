Child predator’s final appeal denied; convictions finalized

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The highest court for criminal cases in Texas denied Jason Wayne Carlile’s appeal to have his convictions overturned on Wednesday, closing the door for future court appearances.

“Since the Court of Criminal Appeals refused review of the case, Carlile has now exhausted his appeals and his convictions will be final,” John Gillespie, District Attorney, said. “Carlile is a dangerous child predator and he will never be able to harm another child.”

The convictions had already been confirmed in a unanimous opinion by the Fort Worth Court of Appeals back in November of 2021.

Carlile was found guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and six counts of sexually assaulting a child back in December of 2019, and sentenced to serve two life sentences and six 20 year sentences consecutively.

Gillespie noted that in Carlile’s original trial, his attorneys sought to delay while Carlile was out on bail. After Judge Bernard Fudge denied their third continuance, defense attorneys did not object or cross-examine witnesses, a strategy some believed was aimed towards being able to appeal.

The plan did not sway the Fort Worth Court of Appeals, who rejected the argument while noting that Carlile had acquiesced in the intentional strategy.

“The lead defense attorney in this case made it clear she was trying to game the system by refusing to participate in the trial to get the case reversed on appeal. I am so thankful every Texas court has rejected her approach,” Gillespie said. “Our system would grind to a halt if attorneys could just refuse to participate when they get an adverse ruling or as a strategy to keep a defendant out on bond.”

Gillespie said that he had worked with trial prosecutor Dobie Kosub and the appellate chief to respond to the defense’s assumed strategy, and that their ultimate goal of bringing Carlile to justice had been achieved for the community and victims.

“We were tired of their continuances and worried because Carlile was out on bond and was a threat to our community. We also wanted the convictions to stand on appeal,” Gillespie said. “I am proud of our team for securing the convictions and successfully protecting them on appeal. He is locked up for good now where he belongs.”

