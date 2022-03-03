Email City Guide
A cold front will arrive Sunday

By Garrett James
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 81 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 53 with cloudy skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 78 with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

Saturday, we will have a high of 81 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday, we will have strong wind. We will have 15 to 25 mph winds. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible.

Sunday, we will have a high of 70 with thunderstorms. A cold front will arrive Sunday. We will have a 40% chance of storms throughout the day.

Next week, temps will start in the mid-50s. Monday, we will have a high of 55 with sunny skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 56 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, temps will climb into the 60s.

