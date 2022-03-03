Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Lyft driver accused of raping intoxicated passenger in backseat, police say

Kevyn Rojas is facing sexual battery charges after police say he raped a Lyft passenger.
Kevyn Rojas is facing sexual battery charges after police say he raped a Lyft passenger.(Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Miami police have arrested a Lyft driver for allegedly raping an intoxicated tourist during a ride last weekend.

Police say a woman used Lyft on Feb. 26 to get back to her hotel. But the driver, identified as Kevyn Rojas, drove past the destination.

The woman told police he eventually parked the car, got into the back seat, and raped her. The woman says she tried to fight him off but was too drunk.

Rojas later dropped her off at her hotel, and she filed a police report.

Rojas is facing sexual battery charges.

Lyft says it is appalled by the driver’s alleged behavior. He has been permanently removed from the company.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s Election Day for the March 2022 Primaries in Texas.
UPDATE: Full Wichita County election results released
Jason Carlile was sentenced to two life sentences and six 20 year sentences.
Child predator’s final appeal denied; convictions finalized
It’s Election Day for the March 2022 Primaries in Texas.
March 2022 primary results across Texoma
Irvin Carter was arrested Tuesday by WFPD.
WFPD: Man led officers on chase, stripped down on highway
One person was arrested after a chase and standoff in Wichita Falls Tuesday.
UPDATE: Details released in chase, standoff along 287

Latest News

FILE - Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of...
Kimberly Guilfoyle subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee
Car crashes into preschool in Anderson, California.
19 children hurt as SUV smashes into California preschool
FILE - Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
A morning and evening option are both available.
Hospice of WF to host volunteer training on March 14
President Joe Biden signed a bill overhauling workplace sexual misconduct into law Thursday.
Biden signs bill to end forced arbitration in sexual harassment, assault cases