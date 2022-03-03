Overton Ray Elementary students celebrate accomplishments

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Overton Ray Elementary School in the Burkburnett ISD had a great way to gather the student body.

“Either Special Education or Olympics inclusion in school, that’s the biggest thing we are trying to do here is promote inclusion with everyone being together in the education system,” Principal Kevin Hunter said.

Hunter and his staff celebrated the amazing things students have done during school. They call it their Ray Rally.

