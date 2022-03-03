Email City Guide
WF nonprofit organization receives grant

By Priscilla Meza
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Northwest Texas Field and Stream Association was awarded $29,150 in Outdoor Outreach Program grants through Texas Parks and Wildlife.

The Northwest Texas Field and Stream Association posted to its Facebook page about the news.

“This grant will enable us to continue the legacy of NWTFS youth deer hunts (boys and girls) and add an important component to include disabled youth and adults,” NWTFSA said in a Facebook post.

Texas Parks and Wildlife has a detailed list of the several grant programs it offers along with application deadlines on its webpage.

