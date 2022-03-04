Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

1 dead, 6 injured in shooting east of Las Vegas Strip

Homicides are being investigated in Las Vegas on Friday.
Homicides are being investigated in Las Vegas on Friday.(Luis Marquez/FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - One person is dead and six more are injured after a shooting overnight east of the Las Vegas Strip.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of University Center near Flamingo Road, KVVU reported.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jason Johansson said the incident began with a neighbor dispute around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Johansson said one person was taken to Sunrise Hospital and later died. Six more were injured, two critically, Johansson said.

Police are looking to surveillance video to gather more information on what happened. On scene, police were investigating at the Siegel Suites Swenson.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Carlile was sentenced to two life sentences and six 20 year sentences.
Child predator’s final appeal denied; convictions finalized
Contestants struggled to complete the phrase "Another feather in your cap" on Wheel of...
‘Most painful 2 minutes’: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ puzzle leaves contestants stumped
A father in central Texas is being celebrated after he jumped into the ring at a rodeo earlier...
Dad jumps into action to shield son from angry rodeo bull
A coding issue is to blame for election fallout in Wichita County race.
EXPLAINER: What happened to the Wichita Co. Justice of Peace Pct. 4 race
Irvin Carter was arrested Tuesday by WFPD.
WFPD: Man led officers on chase, stripped down on highway

Latest News

Stocks were deep in negative territory, down around 500 points Friday morning amid stressors...
Stocks tumble; ‘fantastic’ US jobs data can’t overshadow war
FILE - This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows...
Supreme Court reinstates death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber
NATO secretary-general: No troops to Ukraine
New federal COVID-19 strategy aims to make school and business shutdowns a thing of the past
New federal COVID-19 strategy aims to make school and business shutdowns a thing of the past
New federal COVID-19 strategy aims to make school and business shutdowns a thing of the past
New federal COVID-19 strategy aims to make school and business shutdowns a thing of the past