2 deaths, 15 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Thursday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 15 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Thursday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

DATEDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, February 28, 20220-818
Tuesday, March 1, 20220-2613
Wednesday, March 2, 2022260s, 80s2314
Thursday, March 3, 2022260s, 80s1510

Last week, a total of nine deaths and 53 cases were reported by the health district.

