4 deaths, 19 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Four deaths and 19 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

DATE DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, February 28, 2022 0 - 8 18 Tuesday, March 1, 2022 0 - 26 13 Wednesday, March 2, 2022 2 60s, 80s 23 14 Thursday, March 3, 2022 2 60s, 80s 15 10 Friday, March 4, 2022 4 50s, 60s (2), 80s 19 8

Last week, a total of nine deaths and 53 cases were reported by the health district.

