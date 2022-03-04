Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

4 deaths, 19 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Friday

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(KLTV Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Four deaths and 19 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

DATEDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, February 28, 20220-818
Tuesday, March 1, 20220-2613
Wednesday, March 2, 2022260s, 80s2314
Thursday, March 3, 2022260s, 80s1510
Friday, March 4, 2022450s, 60s (2), 80s198

Last week, a total of nine deaths and 53 cases were reported by the health district.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Carlile was sentenced to two life sentences and six 20 year sentences.
Child predator’s final appeal denied; convictions finalized
A father in central Texas is being celebrated after he jumped into the ring at a rodeo earlier...
Dad jumps into action to shield son from angry rodeo bull
This is a developing story.
WFPD searching for suspect after stabbing at Flying J Travel Center
Contestants struggled to complete the phrase "Another feather in your cap" on Wheel of...
‘Most painful 2 minutes’: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ puzzle leaves contestants stumped
A coding issue is to blame for election fallout in Wichita County race.
EXPLAINER: What happened to the Wichita Co. Justice of Peace Pct. 4 race

Latest News

Vernon is getting a little taste of fame as 2 of their murals are being recognized nationwide
Vernon murals being recognized with mini-documentary
Colt is looking for his forever home
Colt is looking for his forever home
This is a developing story.
WFPD searching for suspect after stabbing at Flying J Travel Center
It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Espresso is looking for her forever home