4 deaths, 19 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Friday
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Four deaths and 19 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.
|DATE
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, February 28, 2022
|0
|-
|8
|18
|Tuesday, March 1, 2022
|0
|-
|26
|13
|Wednesday, March 2, 2022
|2
|60s, 80s
|23
|14
|Thursday, March 3, 2022
|2
|60s, 80s
|15
|10
|Friday, March 4, 2022
|4
|50s, 60s (2), 80s
|19
|8
Last week, a total of nine deaths and 53 cases were reported by the health district.
