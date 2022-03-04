Email City Guide
Christ Academy girls, boys basketball teams make state finals

By Robyn Hearn and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This is back to back state tournament appearances for the Christ Academy girls basketball team This time around the lady warriors want to bring home some hardware.

The lady warriors took on Athens Christian Prep on Thursday. Christ academy was able to pull it out in the end with a 55-41 win, and they are heading to the state title game.

Head coach Patrick Mitchell said this is a moment that has been on his mind since last year.

“You talk about mental toughness,” Mitchell said. “We had to show it tonight. I had to show it. I disagreed with a lot of things but I couldn’t give my energy to the girls because we needed everybody on point. They came in and gave me everything I asked for in practice this week. You can’t ask for anything less in a semifinals game.”

The lady warriors play Friday at 2 p.m.

The Christ Academy boys will be joining them after defeating Kingdom Collegiate 73-63.

A big part of the success today was sophomore Dilen Miller, who lead with 33 points and 20 rebounds, and senior Sam Luffman was just behind with 22 points.

Here’s what Head Coach Dale Miller had to say about his team’s fight.

“Just desire,” Miller said. “We have those seniors. They didn’t want to lose. They were adamant about this not being their last game.”

Boys tip off Friday following the girls game at 4 p.m.

