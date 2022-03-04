Christ Academy girls, boys basketball teams take first-ever state titles
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christ Academy’s boys basketball team won the first state title in the program’s history on Friday, and was followed by a CA girls basketball team state title victory just hours later.
The Warriors defeated Robert M. Beren, with a final score of 67-45, while the Lady Warriors defeated Cornerstone Christian with a final score of 31-25.
From all of us here at News Channel 6, congratulations!
