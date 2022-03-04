Elevated fire conditions will exist Friday & Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 78 with mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 81 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday, we will have strong wind. We will have 15 to 25 mph winds. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible.

Sunday, we will have a high of 60 with thunderstorms. A cold front will arrive Sunday. We will have a 40% chance of storms throughout the day.

Next week, temps will start in the mid-50s. Monday, we will have a high of 53 with sunny skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 52 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, temps will climb into the 60s.

