Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Hospice of WF to host volunteer training on March 14

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls will be hosting a volunteer training session with an orientation on March 14.

A morning and evening option are both available with pre-registration required.

Hospice describes their volunteers as:

  • People 18 years and older who give time and talents to support and broaden the work of their organization
  • Friends or relatives of former hospice patients
  • People who have heard about Hospice of Wichita Falls and believe in their mission
  • People from both rural and urban areas
  • People who live in any of the 12 North Texas counties in their service area
  • People from all cultures and backgrounds

Participants will learn about patient and family support, office support, community awareness and providing special skills and services. Volunteers can choose the area that best fits their personality and schedule after training.

For more information or to register for the class, contact the volunteer department of Hospice of Wichita Falls at (940) 691-0982 or click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s Election Day for the March 2022 Primaries in Texas.
UPDATE: Full Wichita County election results released
Jason Carlile was sentenced to two life sentences and six 20 year sentences.
Child predator’s final appeal denied; convictions finalized
It’s Election Day for the March 2022 Primaries in Texas.
March 2022 primary results across Texoma
Irvin Carter was arrested Tuesday by WFPD.
WFPD: Man led officers on chase, stripped down on highway
One person was arrested after a chase and standoff in Wichita Falls Tuesday.
UPDATE: Details released in chase, standoff along 287

Latest News

The Texas Travel Information Center in Wichita Falls is hosting a wrap-up event for Travel and...
TxDOT asks travelers to take survey
“Our work is in the community, it is supported by the community,”
United Way celebrates 100 years of serving Wichita Falls
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 15 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Thursday
They will be serving dine in or carry out meals at St. Mary’s Parish Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Windthorst Knights of Columbus Sausage Meal set for Sunday