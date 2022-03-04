Email City Guide
Soldier dies after Fort Sill training exercise

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A Fort Sill Soldier has died after a training exercise.

According to officials with Fort Sill, the 24-year-old began showing signs of distress after completing a training exercise.

Unit leaders and medical personnel began trying to resuscitate the man, who was then taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

Authorities said he was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

His name has not been released, pending a next of kin notification.

This is a developing story.
