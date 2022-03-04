Soldier dies after Fort Sill training exercise

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A Fort Sill Soldier has died after a training exercise.

According to officials with Fort Sill, the 24-year-old began showing signs of distress after completing a training exercise.

Unit leaders and medical personnel began trying to resuscitate the man, who was then taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

Authorities said he was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

His name has not been released, pending a next of kin notification.

