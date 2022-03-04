TxDOT asks travelers to take survey

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation is conducting travel surveys in the Wichita Falls district.

These surveys provide information about local travel patterns, and will help TxDOT and its partners when making decisions about transportation projects.

“Information collected will assist decision makers in determining where to spend transportation dollars to reduce congestion, improve safety, and increase mobility options in your community. Regardless of the amount you travel and whether you travel by car, bus, bicycle, or other means, your input is vital,” TxDOT officials said on their survey website.

There are two types of surveys: one for residences and one for businesses. Household surveys will be mailed by TxDOT’s contracted vendor, Westat. Anyone interested is required to sign up on TxDOT’s website. Business surveys are recruited through a letter and a follow-up phone call. TxDOT’s contracted vendor, ETC Institute, will schedule an on-site survey with their trained staff.

Click here for additional information about the travel survey program. For questions, call the TxDOT Project Manager (512) 486-5120.

