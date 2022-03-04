Ukrainian student in Wichita Falls weighs in on war

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s been eight days since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. The ramifications can be seen all across the country as cities are left in ruin and citizens continue to flee.

Nearly 6,000 miles away, the pain of war is also felt here in Wichita Falls, inside the home of Carrie Vandiver.

“I lost control over myself,” Ukrainian Exchange Student Ira Hotsuliak said. “You’re watching all of this and then each morning you try to figure out if it was a bad dream or is it real? Then you receive messages from your family that they are doing alright and they are alive and then you’re like, ‘yes, this is reality.’”

Ira has been staying at the Vandiver household for the past six months through an exchange program at Archer City High School; now constantly tormented by the images of war at home.

“I felt so ashamed that I couldn’t help them,” Hotsuliak said. “I was crying and I was just so anxious because everyone is doing something and helping and I can’t do anything.”

Her family, including her father who is a police officer, plans to stay in her hometown in the southwest part of Ukraine and fight for the country.

“I hope that I will never experience my people, my close people dying and being attacked,” Hotsuliak said.

The majority of Ira’s communication with friends and family is spotty as they constantly move in and out of bomb shelters, trying to paint a picture of what is happening on the ground any way they can.

For Ira, what was once a year-long study has now turned into a chilling unknown.

“We will sacrifice everything. We will die, but we will never give up, especially to Russia,” Hotsuliak said.

