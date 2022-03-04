Email City Guide
United Way celebrates 100 years of serving Wichita Falls

Historical items are on display at the Museum of North Texas History.
By Tanner Deleon
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - North Texas Area United Way is celebrating 100 years of service in Wichita Falls on Thursday. The commemoration began at the Museum of North Texas History.

“We are just committed to the community,” Carol Marlar, executive director at North Texas Area United Way, said. “We have been here 100 years and plan to be here another 100 years.”

Since 1922, this organization has made a lasting impact in the Wichita Falls area.

“Our work is in the community, it is supported by the community,” Marlar said. “We were so happy to have the museum offer us this facility and to have the community’s support. It has been a great day.”

United Way has been the heart and soul of charitable and benevolent giving in Wichita Falls for a century. It has grown from being the “community chest” supporting nonprofit organizations to helping in many aspects of everyday life.

“Our work has changed over the years,” Marlar said. “We still collect money for non-profits and we fund non-profits. We are also very active in disaster relief and we do a lot of community work as well.”

For the next three weeks, United Way is being honored for its 100 years of service by having historical items on display at the Museum of North Texas History. Officials said this would not be possible without the bond they have built with the community.

“It is a wonderful relationship,” Marlar said. “We are dependent on one another. We are appreciative of the community’s support and it is our privilege to give back to the community.”

