WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday will be warm and breezy with afternoon highs rising into the lower to middle 80s. A cool front arrives and stalls across Texoma. Temperatures will be a lot cooler with the 40s and 50s north of the front and 70s possible to the south. This front brings at least some rain chances with it. Next week looks a lot cooler.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.