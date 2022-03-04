Email City Guide
WFPD searching for suspect after stabbing at Flying J Travel Center

This is a developing story.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a suspect after a stabbing at the Flying J Travel Center on Friday.

Officers identified the suspect as 30-year-old Dillion Venegas. He reportedly left the scene in a white Tahoe or Trailblazer around 3:30 p.m.

The victim, a 44-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital for surgery after the stabbing. Both the suspect and victim are employees at the travel center, according to police.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here. You can also call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

You never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 19 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Friday