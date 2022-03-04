WFPD searching for suspect after stabbing at Flying J Travel Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a suspect after a stabbing at the Flying J Travel Center on Friday.

Officers identified the suspect as 30-year-old Dillion Venegas. He reportedly left the scene in a white Tahoe or Trailblazer around 3:30 p.m.

The victim, a 44-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital for surgery after the stabbing. Both the suspect and victim are employees at the travel center, according to police.

