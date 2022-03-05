Email City Guide
Chase ends in overnight crash, police searching for driver

By Mason Brighton
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Law enforcement is still looking for a driver who led them on a multi-county chase early Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Archer County Police Department, the person led Olney Police on a chase which later crossed into Archer County. The Archer County Sheriff’s Office and Archer City PD responded to the area south of Sam Cowan Road. Police say that’s where the car crashed and flipped before landing on the other side of a barbed-wire fence.

News Channel 6 has reached out To the Young and Archer County Sheriff’s office and as of Saturday afternoon, it is believed that the driver is still at large.

This is a developing story.
