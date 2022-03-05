Crime of the Week: Child found wandering alone

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police responded to a child found wandering around the Woodview Apartments Complex alone on Friday. Photojournalist Joseph Saint talked to WFPD Sgt. Eipper to learn more.

“Officers were dispatched to the Woodview Apartments in the middle of the night where a child was found walking around,” Eipper said. “They went into the apartment to check it and it looked like the door had been kicked in. They went in and they found the subject that was supposed to be watching the child and the officers had to shake them to wake them.”

The suspect, Christopher Rivera, was arrested for abandoning/endangering a child and possession of marijuana.

“CPS was called out to help with the investigation on where to place the child,” Eipper said. “This is kind of a common call we get, sometimes in seasons. We have a lot of them, but this is something we do quite a bit where we either locate children for parents or parents for children when they are separated. It’s a little more difficult when you have a child who can’t speak or give you directions where they live.”

“We’re just thankful for the neighbor out there who saw the child and cared enough to take that child in and call us and so were very encouraged by that,” Eipper said. “Make sure that when you have little ones that everyone has to go to sleep and that when they are old enough to walk and move make sure that place is locked down.”

“That little one, that toddler, they are able to get the door open and the parents don’t know they can open it and then all of a sudden they are outside wondering around and we find them or a neighbor finds them,” Eipper said.

