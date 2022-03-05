Email City Guide
P.E.T.S. Underdog Express sends foster dogs to new homes

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Foster pet parents in Texoma sent the dogs they have been caring for to their forever homes in New York on Thursday.

There, they will unite with their new adoptive owners.

Underdog Express is a nonprofit foster based transport program of P.E.T.S. low cost spay and neuter clinic in Wichita Falls. They save dogs from overcrowded north Texas shelters.

