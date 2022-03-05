Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Storm chances Sunday

By Mason Brighton
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After a warm and windy Wednesday cooler weather and rain chances return tomorrow. For Saturday afternoon elevated fire conditions will continue, we’ll have a high near 83. Overnight we will have a low near 49. Tomorrow we warm up quickly into the 60s by a fast-moving cold front will drop temps significantly. The front will also bring us rain chances, a few thunderstorms will be possible. By the last evening, storm activities look to clear out of the area. Lows will be near freezing Sunday night. Monday will be partly cloudy with a high near 50.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a developing story.
WFPD searching for suspect after stabbing at Flying J Travel Center
A father in central Texas is being celebrated after he jumped into the ring at a rodeo earlier...
Dad jumps into action to shield son from angry rodeo bull
The Warriors boys basketball team took home a state title, the first in the program's history,...
Christ Academy girls, boys basketball teams take first-ever state titles
Soldier dies after Fort Sill training exercise
16-year-old weighs in on war
Ukrainian student in Wichita Falls weighs in on war

Latest News

Weekend Forecast
Changes on the Way
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecast on our First Alert 6 weather app.
Elevated fire conditions will exist Friday & Saturday
Spring Fever Warning Continues