Storm chances Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After a warm and windy Wednesday cooler weather and rain chances return tomorrow. For Saturday afternoon elevated fire conditions will continue, we’ll have a high near 83. Overnight we will have a low near 49. Tomorrow we warm up quickly into the 60s by a fast-moving cold front will drop temps significantly. The front will also bring us rain chances, a few thunderstorms will be possible. By the last evening, storm activities look to clear out of the area. Lows will be near freezing Sunday night. Monday will be partly cloudy with a high near 50.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.